SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Ssg/Ret Violet Lee Young Obituary
SSG/RET Violet Lee
Young
October 12, 1938-
March 8, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- SSG/RET Violet Lee Young, 80, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
SSG. Young was born October 12, 1938 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. She retired as an Army nurse, serving more than twenty years of exemplary service. Ms. Young was a member of the TIC Chapel at Ft. Benning, GA.
Survivors include a daughter, Nikita Cook; grandchildren, Steven Charles, Robin Cook, Robert Cook, Nicholas Cook, Nikia Johnson, and LaQuavius Johnson; three great grandchildren, Adrianna Wilson, Rylee Wilson, and Stelani Charles, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
