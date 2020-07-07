1st Sgt. Retired Ernest Ray
Crank
January 18, 1942-
July 03, 2020
Waverly Hall, Georgia- 1st Sgt. Retired Ernie Crank 78, of Waverly Hall, GA died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home in Waverly Hall, GA.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 08, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the visitation and graveside service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Ernie was born January 18, 1942 in West Virginia to the late Erskine Crank and Virginia Williamson Crank. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Crank, brother, Jerry Crank, granddaughter, Brandi Stone and his previous wife, Dorothy Griffin Crank.
At the age of 17, Ernie joined the army and served with distinction for 22 years. In 1965, he was a member of the initial Air Assault team, training at Ft. Benning. His next assignment was Vietnam where he became a member of Charlie Company, 1ST Battalion 12th Calvary Regiment. When he contracted malaria, Ernie was sent to Japan to recuperate. Upon his release, Ernie trained as a military postal worker. He served in this capacity in Korea, Germany, and numerous other posts. In addition to his postal service, Ernie was in charge of military funerals in the New York areas.
Upon retirement, Ernie was able to use his military experience as a postal worker to obtain a position with the United States Postal Service. He served in this position for 18 years. Always hard working, Ernie sold cars, ran a food truck at fairs and festivals, as well as hosting a radio program for sportsman on the local radio station, WDAK.
Ernie resumed his love of oil painting, delighting friends and family with his beautiful paintings. His other artistic talents included photography and making clocks. Ernie also enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, pheasants and turkeys. He brought joy to many people when he began performing Karaoke at Senior Centers, nursing homes and Ralston Towers. Everyone looked forward to his regular visits. Above all, Ernie was a patriot, a stalwart Christian and a devoted family man. Ernie Crank exemplified American ideals.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Crank, daughter, Patty Cherry (Thomas), grandson, Matthew Lucier (Ashley), granddaughter, Christy Boggs (Robert) and great-granddaughters, Karen Boggs, Alyssa Childs, sisters Pricilla Dunkerson , Joan Dingess , brother Jim Crank ( Bonnie), step-sons, Colonel J. Alan Chambers, (Sylvia), Walt Chambers, step-grandchildren, Neil Chambers and Brette Chambers.
The family sincerely thanks all the staff of Columbus Hospice House, especially Tiffany, Valerie, Cassandra and Allison for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com