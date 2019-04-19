Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Hurtsboro, AL
Stacie Daniel Obituary
Stacie
Daniel
November 17, 1971-
April 15, 2019
Hurtsboro, AL- Mrs. Stacie Daniel, 47, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Monday, April 15, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST at First Missionary Baptist Church, Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Troy Clark, pastor officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Daniel was born November 17, 1971 in Tuskegee, AL to William and Bernice Davis. She was a member and Deaconess at First Misssionary Baptist Church and an employee of Briggs & Stratton.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Daniel of Hurtsboro, AL; three children, Shalaia Daniel of Hurtsboro, AL, Whitney Daniel and Jimmy Daniel both of Panama City, FL; her parents, William and Bernice Davis of Hurtsboro, AL; one brother, Barrett (Sandra) Dvis of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Makethia (Gary) Cochran of Phenix City, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
