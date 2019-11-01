|
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Stacie Mae Ware passed Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:00 am at Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 22nd St., Columbus, GA. Rev. Alonza Whitaker will be officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Level Cemetery, Lee County Rd 188, Locahapoka, AL according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 at the funeral home. Mrs. Ware was born on June 14, 1923 in Lee County, AL to the late George and Katie McCowan Fitzpatrick. She was a very devoted employee to Dr. Kenneth Goldman and his family for over 40 years. Mrs. Ware is preceded by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Talmadge 'Bill' Ware; her daughter, Rubye Cooksey; her grandchildren, Darlene Cooksey and Vincent Cooksey; 5 sister and 5 brothers. Mrs. Ware leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted children, Oliver (Harriette) Ware, Johnny Ware and Judy (Elder William) White; grandchildren, Robert Cooksey, Jr., Oliver Ware II and Caren Ware; a special daughter and caregiver, Claxie Gibson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019