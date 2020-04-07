|
|
Stacy Lea
Hazen
March 16, 1973-
April 3, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Stacy Lea Dean Hazen, 47, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at LSU Health Academic Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Due to current COVID19 social distancing restrictions a private interment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. A public memorial service will be announced when possible.
Stacy was born March 16, 1973 in Columbus, Georgia to Dewayne David Dean and Janet Roberts Farrar. She was a sales representative for many years in the cellular telephone industry, atttended Church of the Highlands in Auburn, and loved her son, Chandler.
Surviving are her son, Chandler Ian Hazen, mother, Jan Farrar and husband, Chris, father, DeWayne Dean and wife, Carla, grandparents, Richard and Peggy Warner, 4 brothers, Chris Argo, Chad Dean, Justin Farrar, Eric Farrar, a niece, Elizabeth Farrar.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2020