Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Hazen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy Lea Hazen


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy Lea Hazen Obituary
Stacy Lea
Hazen
March 16, 1973-
April 3, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Stacy Lea Dean Hazen, 47, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at LSU Health Academic Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Due to current COVID19 social distancing restrictions a private interment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. A public memorial service will be announced when possible.
Stacy was born March 16, 1973 in Columbus, Georgia to Dewayne David Dean and Janet Roberts Farrar. She was a sales representative for many years in the cellular telephone industry, atttended Church of the Highlands in Auburn, and loved her son, Chandler.
Surviving are her son, Chandler Ian Hazen, mother, Jan Farrar and husband, Chris, father, DeWayne Dean and wife, Carla, grandparents, Richard and Peggy Warner, 4 brothers, Chris Argo, Chad Dean, Justin Farrar, Eric Farrar, a niece, Elizabeth Farrar.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -