Stan
Smith
March 26, 1964-
February 21, 2020
LaGrange, GA- MSG (Ret) Stanley "Stan" Samuel Smith, age 55, of LaGrange, GA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services.
Stan was born on March 26, 1964 in Rochester, New York; the son of Floyd Jackson Smith and Freida Ayers Smith. Stan graduated from Carver High school in Columbus, GA, in 1982 and had an Associate's degree in History from LaGrange College. He joined the U.S. Army on August 5, 1982 and retired from the Army on August 31, 2002 as a Master Sergeant. When time would allow Stan enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife, Lynn Weege; his parents, Floyd J. and Freida Smith, his siblings, Tammy Coty, Timothy J. Smith, Sabrina Salas; children, Jessica Salmon, Gabrielle Smith, Jeremy Smith, Samantha Smith; granddaughters, Lilly Coup, Holly Jasensky, Lilly Patton, Riley Lynn Patton; and a previous spouse, Erica VanDyne.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Smith family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2020