Services

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
4161 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Starlia "Trudy" Chesser


1942 - 2019
Starlia "Trudy" Chesser Obituary
Starlia "Trudy"
Chesser
February 17, 1942-
July 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Starlia "Trudy" Chesser, age 77, of Columbus, GA peacefully passed away July 23, 2019. She was born to the late Hardy Nolan Leatherwood and Mable Bloodworth Leatherwood on February 17, 1942 in Columbus, GA.
As a lifelong resident, Trudy raised her three children in Columbus. She always taught them to love one another and that family always sticks together. Trudy was the type of person that would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. Everyone in the neighborhood knew Trudy as "Nana" and loved, and respected her. Trudy was a God-fearing woman that always trusted in her faith. When she was not spending time with her family, she enjoyed gardening and worked as a server at Morrison's Cafeteria.
Ms. Trudy leaves behind her three children, Wanda Ellis (Tracy), Mark Chesser (Magaly), Johnny Chesser (Robynn Chavez); grandchildren, Chance Chesser, Selena Chesser, Kobie Buglioli; great grandchild, Miguel Sandoval; sisters, Sissy Chesser (Clayton), Janie Wiggins, Sugie Edwards (Harold) and brother, Wilbur Leatherwood.
Family will receive guests on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Graveside Funeral Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907 with Reverend Clayton Chesser officiating.
Fond memories and condolences may be left for Trudy's family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019
