Stephanie M.

Verdree

June 4, 1968-

April 4, 2019

Ellerslie, GA- Mrs. Stephanie M. Verdree transitioned Thursday at her home. She was 50 years of age.

The daughter of Mrs. Christine Roberts Davis of Silsbee, TX and the late Jerry Davis, Mrs. Verdree was born in Galveston, TX and was a 1986 graduate of Silsbee High School. She obtained her Bachelor and Master degrees from Troy State University, and was employed as a Records Specialist at AFLAC. She was a member of New Birth Outreach Church. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by a grandmother, Jesse Ola Davis and grandfathers, Earnest Hambrick and Roscoe Davis.

Other than her mother, surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband, Thomas K. Verdree; one son, Cameron Verdree; two sisters, Ashley Davis and Arlethea Davis; a grandmother, Bobbie Hambrick; a niece and two nephews, Ashlynn Davis, Jaymen Edwards and Ashten Gatlin; special uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Tabathia Hambrick; two step-children, Tanika and Thomas K. Verdree II; her mother-in-law, Mary L. Verdree; loving in-laws, Fernando Verdree(Marilyn), Stan Verdree, Angela L. Brown(Aaron) and Cheryl L. Verdree: numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Verdree will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Outreach Church with interment in Silsbee, TX. The visitation will begin Today at 5:00 p.m. with an Omega Omega Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel. In lieu of floral contributions, the family request that donations are made to the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the local . Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary