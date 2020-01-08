|
|
Steve
Rainer
June 21, 1953-
January 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Steve Rainer, 66, of Columbus, GA passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, January 10, 2020 11:00am at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Ken Dawson officiating. The family will received friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby
Steve was born June 21, 1953 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late George and Mary Rainer. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Steve had a long career in marketing and sales, ending with the company Loyalty Works which he retired from in 2010. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, UGA football, and golf. The thing Steve cherished the most though was time spent with his family.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Rainer. Survivors include his two sons, Jake Rainer and Chase Rainer; a nephew Scott Lane; great nephew, Justin Lane; and great niece Kaylee Strickland.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 8, 2020