Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Steven Blanton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Blanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Edward Blanton


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Edward Blanton Obituary
Steven Edward
Blanton

February 2, 2019
Alpharetta, GA- Steven Edward Blanton 57, of Alpharetta, GA. passed away on February 2, 2019.He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Mary Blanton of Alpharetta, Ga.,Sister; Suzanne Blanton of Ball Ground, GA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on February 23, 2019 from 11am-12pm. Memorial services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 12pm following the visitation with Rev. Kathie Stasko officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Cumming First United Methodist Church Prayer Shaw Ministry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.