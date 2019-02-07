|
|
Steven Edward
Blanton
February 2, 2019
Alpharetta, GA- Steven Edward Blanton 57, of Alpharetta, GA. passed away on February 2, 2019.He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Mary Blanton of Alpharetta, Ga.,Sister; Suzanne Blanton of Ball Ground, GA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on February 23, 2019 from 11am-12pm. Memorial services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 12pm following the visitation with Rev. Kathie Stasko officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Cumming First United Methodist Church Prayer Shaw Ministry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019