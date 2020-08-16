1/
Steven Greene Tondee
1986 - 2020
Steven Greene
Tondee
March 31, 1986-
August 13, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA-
Steven Greene Tondee, 34, a resident of Columbus, Georgia passed away on August 12, 2020.
Steven attended Southland Academy and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in finance from The University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was an avid sportsmen who loved hunting and a loyal fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a Vice President of Synovus Bank and an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Columbus.
Steven was a generous, caring son and brother and most importantly he was a loving and devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Allen (Wilson) Tondee, and two children Bailey and Mary Stewart, parents Paul Terry and Mary Forester Tondee and sister Catherine Merritt Tondee, of Ellaville, Georgia and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Annelle Greene Bickerstaff, William L Bickerstaff and Dr. Beverly W. Forester, and his paternal grandparents Paul and Mavis Cone Tondee.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
