Steven Joseph
Adams
November 25, 1958-
February 20, 2020
Opelika, AL- Steven Joseph Adams, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Crawford, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus; a visitation will be held one hour prior to services; burial will be private.
Steven was born on November 25, 1958 in Carmel, California; the son of Joseph Grady Adams and Ann Josephine Swanson Adams, "Grandma Ann". He attended Baker High School before moving and graduating from Las Vegas High School. Shortly after graduation, Steven joined the U.S Army, he served for several years before separating as a Sergeant. He was a resident of the Crawford area for 31 years. For 31 years Steve and Rhonda were each other's better half. He loved his family with everything he had, he spent his life being a great Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Everyone who met Steven will be remembered as someone who made everyone feel welcome and had a caring heart. The courage and toughness he had made everyone around him feel safe. Steven had a passion for bowling that was unmatched.
Steven in preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Gary Adams.
Survivors include: his wife, Rhonda; a son, Steven K. (Fanying); a daughter Storme Thurmond; a grandson, Jax Joseph Adams; two brothers, David Adams, Michael Adams; a sister Melinda (Mark) Venhuizen; nieces; nephews; other family members and friends of our family that will cherish his memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2020