Steven L.
Schwartzberg
September 1, 1970-
February 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Steven L. Schwartzberg, 48, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. David Rathel officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Steven was born September 1, 1970 in Monticello, NY son of Steven L. Schwartzberg of Florida and Sandra Malinowski Johnson of Phenix City, AL. He was a cabinet maker loved to hunt, fish, repair cars and spend time with his family.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife of 18 years, Angela Parks Schwartzberg of Columbus, GA, daughter, Kimberli Graves (Brandon) of Columbus, GA, sisters, Stephanie Daes, Shannon Parham of St. Petersburg, FL, Nekka Martinez of Birmingham, AL and Victoria Amber Allen of Columbus, GA, grandchild, Landon Michael Graves of Columbus, GA, mother and father-in-law, Larry and Anita Parks of Eufaula, AL, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019