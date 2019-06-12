Steven Michael

Hawkins, Sr.

12/29/1953-

06/09/2019

Phenix City, AL- Steven Michael Hawkins, Sr., 65, of Phenix City, AL died at Piedmont Regional Hospital Sunday, June 09, 2019.

He always found interesting and different ways to do even the simplest things. Thank you for the great memories that will forever be cherished in our hearts.

He wanted others to know Christ. He also wanted everyone to remember him by his actions - helping, teaching, and doing the right thing as best he knew how.

Our days are not promised - we do not know when we will be pulled away from this Earth.

Want to see your loved ones in heaven? Today, give your life to Christ who makes this possible and be assured you will see them again.

Pray earnestly -

Dear God,

I know I'm a sinner, and ask forgiveness

I believe Jesus Christ is your Son, and He died for my sin and that you raised Him to life.

I want to trust Him as my Savior and follow Him as Lord, from this day forward. Guide my life and help me to do your will.

I pray this in the name of Jesus. Amen.

The family will receive friends at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City 6-8 PM on Thursday June 13th, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14th, 2019 Lakewood Baptist Church with Pastor M.R. Hamilton officiating.

Mr. Hawkins was born December 29, 1953 in Columbus, GA son of the late J. C. Hawkins, Jr. and Sarah Rebecca Smith Hawkins. He was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years Rebecca "Becky" Hawkins, Phenix City, AL; son Steven Michael Hawkins, Jr. and wife Sequiyah Hawkins of Jasper, IN; brother, John Clifford Hawkins, III and wife Anne Reid Hawkins of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Aryanna Danielle, Abigail Elizabeth and Steven Michael, III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church (www.lbcpc.org )- designated to Builders for Christ.

