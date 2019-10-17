Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Phenix City, AL
Sue Ann Branch


1947 - 2019
Sue Ann Branch Obituary
Sue Ann
Branch
January 8, 1947-
October 15, 2019
Salem, AL- Sue Ann Peaster, 72 of Salem, Alabama passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City with Rev. Barry Danner officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Branch was born January 8, 1947 in Ellaville, Georgia. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City, AL. She loved anointed preaching and southern gospel music.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Lamar Branch; three daughters, Connie Brannen (Keith), Lisa Boyte (Scott), Angie Peaster (Tony Hill), eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or contributions may be made to the Campus Academy, C/O Wendy Miller, 435 Grey Rock Dr., Midland, GA 31820.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 17, 2019
