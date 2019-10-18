|
|
Sue Ann
Branch
January 8, 1947-
October 15, 2019
Salem, AL- Sue Ann Branch, 72, of Salem, Alabama passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City with Rev. Barry Danner officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Branch was born January 8, 1947 in Ellaville, Georgia. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City, AL. She loved anointed preaching and southern gospel music.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Lamar Branch; three daughters, Connie Brannen (Keith), Lisa Boyte (Scott), Angie Peaster (Tony Harris), eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or contributions may be made to the Campus Academy, C/O Wendy Miller, 435 Grey Rock Dr., Midland, GA 31820 or thecampusacademy.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019