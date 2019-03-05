Resources More Obituaries for Sue Henson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sue Boykin Henson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sue Boykin

Henson

5/26/1925-

3/2/2019

Columbus, Georgia- Sue Boykin Henson, age 93 of Sea Island and formerly of Columbus, Georgia, died March 2, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1925 in Atlanta, GA. She was the daughter of the late Susie Hatcher Boykin of Columbus and the late Barnard Alexander Boykin of Atlanta.

Sue moved to Columbus with her mother in 1930 and lived with her grandparents, Sam and Susie Hatcher and her uncle J. Madden Hatcher at 1516 Second Avenue. She was a graduate of 16th Street School, Columbus High School and the University of Georgia. She was a member and President of the Phi Mu Sorority and was inducted into Theta Sigma Phi honorary journalism society at Georgia.

Following graduation, she was employed for several years as a reporter for the Women's Department of the Columbus Ledger. She then joined the staff at St. Paul Methodist Church and helped with its move from Third Avenue at 13th Street to the current location on Wildwood Avenue.

She married Kenneth M. Henson, a native of Athens, in 1952. Their wedding was the first wedding at St. Paul Methodist Church after its move to Wildwood Avenue. She always said that she announced her retirement from working the day she was engaged to be married. Her husband was a practicing attorney in Columbus for 36 years.

She was a wonderful mother to her children and "Sudie" to her twelve grandchildren. She was always optimistic, funny and fun to be around. She served as president of the Women of the Church at St. Paul Methodist Church, president of the Junior League, president of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and Town Chairman of the Colonial Dames.

Sue and Kenneth moved to Sea Island in 1988. On St. Simons Island, she became a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, was Town Chairman of the USCDA and served again on the state board. She and Kenneth celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary and his 90th birthday before he died in 2016.

She is survived by her children Kenneth M. Henson, Jr. (Chris) of Columbus, Carlton M. Henson (Inken) of Tallahassee Florida, Susie Henson Millsap (Temple) of Montgomery, Alabama, grandchildren, Kenneth Henson, III, Evelyn Henson, Jacqueline Henson, Nell Henson, Theodore Henson, Catherine Henson Curlet (Alex), Susie Henson Marshall (Taylor), Laura Henson Strickler (Mathew), Temple Millsap, IV (Laura), Henson Millsap (Caroline), Carlton Millsap (Kathleen) and Allen Millsap and great grandchildren Laura Catherine Marshall, William Taylor Marshall, III, Emeline Nell Marshall, Catherine Margaret ("Maggie") Curlet, Elisabeth Alexander Curlet, Julia Hatcher Millsap, Sallie Wood Millsap, Eugene Temple Millsap, V, Charles Henson Millsap and Samuel Fleming Millsap.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Sue Boykin Henson to St. Paul UMC's Altar Guild Fund, P.O. Box 5116, Columbus, Georgia 31906 or .

At her death, Sue directed that her body further medical research. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Columbus on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation in Miller-Wilson Room 232 at St. Paul at 2 p.m. Her ashes will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery at an undetermined date in Brunswick. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries