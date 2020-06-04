Mrs. Sue McGintyNewberryMay 31, 1927-May 31, 2020Columbus, GA- Sue Newberry passed away quietly on May 31st, her 93rd birthday, at Columbus Hospice, after 10 days of declining health. Those who knew her mourn the loss of one of God's sweetest and gentlest children.Born in Riverview, AL, Mary Sue McGinty grew up a simple country girl who loved the arts and thirsted for knowledge. She wrote and composed the alma mater for her high school, painted nature scenes with oils and water colors, taught herself to sing alto in order to join the church choir, and was an A student throughout her school life.Sue applied to med school in 1945, only to find the 2 slots for women already promised to ladies in the military. She was offered a slot in the next year's class, but when the University of Tennessee offered her a partial scholarship to pursue a Masters in Zoology, she accepted and moved to Knoxville, TN. There, she met the love of her life, Dan Newberry. Once they were married, she put her dreams aside, helping Dan pursue his medical career and putting her energy into what she called her most important work: raising a Christian family as a full-time housewife and mother.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Mary McGinty, and her husband of 67 years, Dan Newberry, who she often called "The Sweetest One." She is survived by her three blessed children, Holly Newberry Thomason (Mike), Glenn Newberry (Carolyn), and Neil Newberry (Pam); and by her six treasured grandchildren: Brooke Thomason, Justin Thomason (Kacy), Kristen Newberry Johnson (Tommy), David Newberry (Calleene), Rachael Newberry, and Natalie Newberry.Though modest and unassuming, Sue was a wonderful mother, encouraging her children's love of reading and knowledge, serving actively in their schools' PTAs, taking them to their sporting activities, and teaching them how to cook and how to run a home. She was active in her church as a Sunday School teacher, WMU participant, and choir member. She loved entertaining friends in her home, playing bridge, and, in her 60s and 70s, traveling the country and the world with the Columbus travel group.Throughout their life together, Sue supported Dan's love for tennis. She often said, "Tennis is his stress relief, his therapy. I let him play as much as I can because I know how much he loves it, and because I know he loves me even more."A woman of strong, Christian faith, Sue helped every member of her family grow closer to God and taught them that it's okay to question God. "He can handle it." All who knew her will miss her yet will share the joy of having known her and of knowing that she is now in heaven with Dan.A small memorial service will be held at some future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to First Baptist Church of Columbus P.O. Box 828 Columbus, GA 31902 earmarked for either the "Second Story" Ministry or the Missions Fund.