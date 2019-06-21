Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Bisek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Rhodes Bisek


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Rhodes Bisek Obituary
Sue Rhodes
Bisek
May 28, 1935-
June 19, 2019
Ninety Six, SC- Francie Sue Rhodes Bisek, 84, resident of 103 Hickory Lane, wife of Kenneth J. "Ken" Bisek, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Born May 28, 1935, in Covington County, AL, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Nonie Mae Brown Rhodes. She was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, AL, and retired from the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are four daughters, Vicki and husband Jim Stone of Simpsonville, Cindi Rushton, Lori and husband Timmy Price and Joni Bisek and fiance Jeff Guarniere, all of Ninety Six ; four grandsons, Jamie (Melissa) Stone, Brent (Nina) Rushton, Garrett Price and Cameron Price.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Herman Wesley Rhodes and William "Billy" Rhodes.
Cryptside services will be conducted 4:00 pm Sunday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorials may be made to The , SC Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blyth Funeral Home
Download Now