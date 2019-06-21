Sue Rhodes

Bisek

May 28, 1935-

June 19, 2019

Ninety Six, SC- Francie Sue Rhodes Bisek, 84, resident of 103 Hickory Lane, wife of Kenneth J. "Ken" Bisek, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Born May 28, 1935, in Covington County, AL, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Nonie Mae Brown Rhodes. She was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, AL, and retired from the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are four daughters, Vicki and husband Jim Stone of Simpsonville, Cindi Rushton, Lori and husband Timmy Price and Joni Bisek and fiance Jeff Guarniere, all of Ninety Six ; four grandsons, Jamie (Melissa) Stone, Brent (Nina) Rushton, Garrett Price and Cameron Price.

She was predeceased by her two brothers, Herman Wesley Rhodes and William "Billy" Rhodes.

Cryptside services will be conducted 4:00 pm Sunday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

Memorials may be made to The , SC Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

