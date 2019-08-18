|
|
Susan Allen
Bullington
April 12, 1950-
August 12, 2019
Jacksonville (Mandarin), FL- Susan Allen Bullington suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at her home in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night, August 12, 2019.
Susan was born on April 12, 1950 in Columbus, Georgia to Betty Lou Kirkland Allen and Thomas Harold Allen (deceased). She earned her BA in Fine Arts from Columbus College and while attending college she met her husband, William Larry Bullington. Susan and Larry were married on June 19, 1971 at First Baptist Church Columbus. They were blessed with the birth of two sons and lived in Jacksonville, Florida since 1981. While residing in Jacksonville, Susan worked as a teacher at Crown Point Elementary School. Her love of the arts, endless generosity, and caring personality guided her creativity in the classroom and as a result made lasting impacts on a staggering number of children.
Susan was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a gifted artist and loved sharing her passion for the outdoors with everyone. She was an avid beachcomber and fossil hunter with the unique ability of spotting treasures few people could find. Her greatest treasure in life was her grandsons Mickler and Fletcher Bullington and the special bond that they shared.
Susan is survived by her mother, Betty Allen; husband, Larry Bullington; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Philippa Bullington; two grandchildren, Mickler and Fletcher; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Topper Peacock; niece, Courtney Peacock Pollak and her family; nephew, Allen Peacock and his family; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and Emmett Maunakea; niece, Caroline Maunakea Hammonds and her family; nephew and two nieces Thomas, Melanie and Autumn Maunakea; and along with these are beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Bishop, Money, Thorpe, Kirkland, Ferrell, Snell, Stuart, Gordon, and Mize families. Susan is also survived by many friends, especially her best friend and sister-in-bond Bobbie Smith.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Allen and her son, Matthew Thomas Bullington.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday August 24, at the Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home at 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Burial service will immediately follow at Parkhill Cemetery at 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Susan can be made to the :
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5954392&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
"I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost…" Abraham Lincoln
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019