Susan Carroll
Martin
April 9, 1929 -
December 11, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Susan Carroll Martin, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Spring Harbor.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am EST with a graveside service and burial in Hurtsboro, AL at 12:30 CST. The family will receive visitors preceding the memorial service in Stockwell Hall at 10:00am EST.
Daughter of Arthur Bertram and Lillie Virginia Wilkins Carroll, Susan Martin was born April 9, 1929 in Hurtsboro, AL. She attended Hurtsboro Elementary School and graduated from Russell County High School in Hurtsboro. As a young person she was active in sports, outdoor activities in general and The Methodist Youth Fellowship, serving as its president for two years. Susan graduated from Huntingdon College, Montgomery, AL in 1951. She was president of the Student Government Association her senior year and graduated with honors receiving a B.A. degree with majors in Religion and Sociology and a minor in English. After teaching school for a year, she married Robert Calhoun Martin, also from Hurtsboro. They lived in the Alabama cities of Tuskegee, Mobile and Birmingham where their three children Robert Calhoun Martin Jr., John Carroll Martin and Susan Christine Martin were born. The family moved to Columbus in 1965. She is remembered by her friends as a mother who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Susan was a member of St. Luke Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteer work in the Respite Care Ministry and attended the NOW Sunday school class and the United Methodist Woman's Group. Being a member of the NOW Sunday school class was a meaningful experience and a bonding she cherished. She made being NOW class president in 2011 a chance to give back. She was a member of Historic Columbus Foundation and the Country Club of Columbus where she enjoyed walking, tennis and golf. Brookstone School was high on her priority list as evidenced by her volunteer work there as a parent and a grandparent. She was supportive of the Annual Fund and the various capital fund drives. She also worked in the development office prior to obtaining her M.ED Degree in Counseling and Psychological services from Georgia State. She worked in the mental health field before retiring to spend time with her cherished grandchildren. She is survived by children Robert Calhoun Martin, Jr. (Cindy), John Carroll Martin (Margaret), Susan Christine Martin (Laurel Ann) as well as grandchildren Kathleen, Bobby, Jack, Sam and Jake, great-grandchildren, Mack, Lily, Wynn, Ro and Ruby and a brother Frank Wilkins Carroll (Gloria) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Brookstone School 440 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA 31904 or St. Luke United Methodist Church 1104 2nd Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019