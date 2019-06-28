Home

Susan Elaine Williams


1960 - 2019
Susan Elaine Williams Obituary
Susan Elaine
Williams
August 15, 1960-
June 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Susan Elaine Williams, age 58, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Elaine was born to Thelma Sue Younce and the late Donald Younce on August 15, 1960 in Middlesboro, KY. Elaine graduated from Spencer High School and graduated from Columbus Tech with an Associate in Computer Science.
She worked in the food service industry for several organizations over the years. Elaine loved reading and drawing in her personal time as well as spending time with her family.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Donald Younce and nephew, Justin Younce. She is survived by her son, Brandon Heath Williams; mother, Thelma Sue Younce; brothers, Rick Younce (Elaine) and Steve Younce (Media); nephews, Austin (Morgan), Peyton, and Parker Younce; great niece, Blake Younce along with other extended relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with Elaine's family at www.SHColumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019
