Susan J.
Stallings
October 18, 1946-
July 18, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Susan J. Stallings, 73, of Phenix City, AL, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. with Father Frank Patterson officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Susan was born in Columbus, GA on October 18, 1946 to the late Joseph Anderson Jackson and Frances Marie Allen Jackson.
She had lived in Columbus for many years before moving to Phenix City, AL. Susan was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and was retired from Powell & Tante Law Firm where she served as a Social Security Consultant. Previously, she worked in sales for Cagles in Atlanta and Southern Foods in Columbus. She was very outgoing and loved to go dancing with her friends. She also loved to travel and spent a lot of her spare time at the beach. Susan took pleasure in working in her yard and considered it her "therapy". She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Sam, father, Joseph Jackson, step-father, John Sam, brother, Michael Jackson, Sr. and a niece, Jennifer Robles.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacque Collins and husband Kevin of Phenix City, AL, grandson, Hunter Collins (finance Harlie Plott), sister-in-law, Ellen Jackson Brown, nephew, Michael Jackson, Jr. (Ginger), Logan Jackson, Denver Robles, Jackson Robles, uncle, Anthony "Tony" Allen, cousins, Harold Jackson, (Judy), Frank Riviere (Frances), special friends, Mary Jane Hendricks, Kathy Perdue, Beverly Carpenter, and Pat Simons.
A Special thanks to all of the wonderful Nurses and CNA's and especially "Tucker" who took such good care of her while she was at Muscogee Manor.
Fond memories and condolences for the Stallings family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com