Susan L.

Payton

November 16, 1948-

May 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Susan L. Payton, 70, of Columbus Ga died Thursday, May 02, 2019 at her home. Per her wishes there will be a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any horse rescue, Paws or Animal Ark.

Mrs. Payton was born November 16, 1948 in Columbus Ga. She is the daughter of the late Dewitt L. Fulk and Georgia Smith. She was retired from TSYS and a loving homemaker. She loved being a wife, a sister, a mother and a grandmother. She was an animal lover, loved being outdoors, never met a stranger or stray and could talk to a rock.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt Fulk and Georgia Smith, both of her brothers, Lawrence (Larry) Fulk and Dana Falk and son David Garner (Little David). She is survived her loving and devoted husband William (Bill) Payton, her children, Doug Payton and wife Tammy, Christopher Garner and wife Lindsay, Chance Garner and wife Donna, Brooke Payton and Nick Simmons and her grandkids, Drew, Jodi, Emily, Jamie, Rusty, Little Chance, Cody, Matthew, Payton (Pay Pay), Shane (Bam Bam), niece Chelsea Falk - Orr and a large extended family that will miss her tremendously.