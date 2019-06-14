Susan Lynn

Brooks

May 4, 1960-

June 11, 2019

COVINGTON, GA- Susan Lynn Brooks, 59, of Covington, Georgia, passed away on June 11th of 2019.

Graveside services are scheduled at Parkhill Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907.

Susan, daughter of the late Leonard Brooks and Estella Watkins Brooks, was born on May 4th of 1960 in Columbus, Georgia. In her well-lived life, she never met a stranger as she traveled from coast to coast, town to town. She collected frogs, loved nature, fishing and camping. Susan was an expert at refurbishing antique furniture. Her work is in the finest of homes across the country. She was a die-hard Auburn fan.

The most important thing to remember about Susan is that she marched to the beat of her own drum, not looking for the approval of others. She was prideful in a way that inspired and encouraged others very profoundly. Susan filled rooms with warmth without knowing it. She'd hug anyone's neck without hesitation.

Susan will be joining her eldest brother, Douglas Brooks, but leaves behind her four loving sisters, Emily Tarvin, Ruth Yancey, Nancy Smith, Terry Thomas, and hundreds of others who had the opportunity to know and love her.

You are "free as a bird" now," Susan. War Eagle! You are loved and already missed.

To sign the online guest registry or to share a fond memory, please visit www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary