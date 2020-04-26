|
Susan Slay
Baldwin
January 5, 1950-
April 19, 2020
Cumming, GA- Susan Slay Baldwin, 70, of Cumming passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Susan was born January 5, 1950 in Columbus, GA and grew up in Phenix City, AL where she graduated from Central High School. A loving wife and mother, Susan was an incredible cook who excelled in baking. She was soft spoken, very opinionated and had a strong will.
Survivors include her husband, James Baldwin; sons, Robert, Russell and Randall Baldwin; nieces, Tracy Haskins, Jennifer Fryer; nephew, Slay Johnson as well as a number of other relatives.
The family will have a private family graveside service. There will be a public memorial service held at a later date.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020