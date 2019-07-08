Susan West

Dickerson

February 19, 1953-

July 1, 2019

Columbus, GA- Susan West Dennis Dickerson, 66, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Ms. Dickerson will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First African Baptist Church, 901 5th Avenue, Columbus, with Rev. Roderick B. Green officiating and Rev. Robert Dickerson delivering the eulogy. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Susan Dickerson was born on February 19, 1953 in Pine Bluff, AR to Birdes Thomas and Gladys Ross West. She was baptized by C. B. Knox at Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, AR. Susan graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1971 and attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (formerly AM&N College), where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1975. She later received her Master's in Education from Troy State University in Troy, AL. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and later became a musician and choir director for several churches and organizations. Susan's professional career began as a manager at McDonald's corporation, where she worked until moving to a full-time teaching position with the Pine Bluff School District. During her tenure with the Muscogee County School District, Susan was named Teacher of the Year for her dedicated service. In her 40+ year career in education, Susan taught at several campuses and continued teaching until her retirement from St. Mary's Elementary Magnet Academy in 2016.

Susan cherished her sisterhood in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, where she pledged during her time at UA Pine Bluff. She was inducted into the Gracious Ladies of Georgia in 2003. In her final months, her home church, M. L. Harris United Methodist Church, honored her as 2019's Silent Disciple.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Birdes; her mother, Gladys; and her brother Ross. Left to cherish her memory, Susan is survived by her children, Phillip T. Dennis, Dallas, TX and Lydia C. Dickerson, Columbus; one sister, Veloria West, North Richland Hills, TX; three brothers, Richard T. West (Michelle), Carrolton, TX; Birdes West, Aurora, CO; and Robert West (Dee), North Hollywood, CA; nephew Richard A. West (Jeanette), Fort Worth, TX; former husband and good friend, Robert M. Dickerson, Columbus; and many other cousins, former students, and loved ones. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 8, 2019