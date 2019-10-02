|
Susan Yvette
England
January 3, 1950-
September 28, 2019
Columbus, GA-
On the afternoon of September 28, 2019 Susan Yvette England succumbed to a short battle with aggressive cancer at Columbus Hospice. Susan spent her last week excited with the prospect of reuniting with Jim and great granddaughter Brooklyn. Her last days were spent enjoying the company of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Susan was born January 3, 1950 in Oklahoma City, OK the youngest of two children of Herbert and Louise Spellings. Married for 43 years Susan met her husband Jim England when he was on leave from Vietnam in June of 1970 and they were married in Honolulu Hawaii October 13, 1970 during Jim's R&R leave from Vietnam. Together they raised their two sons James Warren England Jr and Charles Dean England.
Susan spent many years waiting tables, tending bar, and managing restaurants to help support her family; teaching her sons the importance of hard work and sacrifice. She graduated in 1993 Magna cum Laude from Columbus State University and then worked for Aflac, before leaving to pursue her life's passion as an artist specializing in pottery and jewelry making.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Herbert Spellings, her mother Louise Spellings, her brother Herbert Spellings, Jr., and her great granddaughter Brooklyn Oliphant. She is survived by her sons James and Charles, daughters-in-law Tamra and Phoebe, grandchildren Vanessa, Courtney, Trevor and Brandon, grand sons-in-law Matthew Faust and Shane Oliphant, great grandchildren Luke and Sofia Oliphant.
Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909, in the community room.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in honor of Susan to Columbus Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019