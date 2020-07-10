Susie J.DavisApril 11, 1952-July 1, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Susie J. Davis, 68, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A private Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Pastor Ernest Gordon will officiate and deliver the Eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mrs. Susie J. Davis was born on April 11, 1952 to the late Myrtis Jean Jones and Charlie Eziekel James in Lee County, AL. She was a proud 1970 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. She later graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education. Susie retired from the Muscogee County School District having dedicated many years to the Girl Scouts of Cusseta Road Elementary School and many other activities. Aside from working with children, Mrs. Davis found great reward in working side by side with her husband's ministry as the First Lady of the Union Hill A.M.E. Church in Ellaville, GA.Mrs. Davis loved her family and most importantly her family loved her. Her motto was: "Good, Better, Best, never let it rest until your Good becomes your Best and your Better becomes your Best." She was preceded in death by her Uncle Ike Jones.She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Rev. Jeff Davis, III; a loving son, Benjamin Davis, New York, NY; one brother, Willie Lee James, Atlanta; two sisters, Mary Lee Thomas-Harley (Rev. Willie Harley), Columbus and Joanne Goolsby, Detroit; one niece, Roda James, Killeen, TX; first cousins, Nellie Henderson, Rose Harris, Rev. Billy Jones who were like sisters and brothers to her, a forever friend, Edna Ruth Hiley and a host of other relatives and friends.