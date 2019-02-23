|
|
Susie Mae
Foster
August 24, 1937-
February 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Susie Mae Foster, 81, passed Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church 1330 Talbotton Road Columbus, GA. with Rev. Terrence Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Road Columbus, GA.. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster was born August 24, 1937 in Hurtsboro, AL. to the late Charlie and Lottie Washington Sr.. She retired from Columbus Regional Medical Center after 40 years of service. Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Foster and son, Donald E. Foster. She leaves to cherish her precious memories three daughters, Mae Washington, Willene (Eddie) Weaver and Nancy Foster; a grandson, Eddie Trey Weaver III; siblings, Mae Faulk, Juanita Henderson, Rosie Thomas, Gladys (Henry) Tolbert, Issac Washington, Charlie (Eva) Washington and Ulysses (Bertha) Washington; sisters-in-laws, Brenda Washington, Mary Ann Washington and Mary Washington; and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: 762-524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019