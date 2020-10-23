Susie Mae
Harris
January 3, 1947-
October 19, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Susie Mae Harris, 73, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. J.C. Fryer, officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Harris was born January 3, 1947 in Salem, AL to the late C.W. Williams and the late Sallie Lou Miles. She was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church, employee of Toms Food and retired from Dolly Madison.
Survivors include two daughters, Berneza (Gregory) Norwood of Columbus, GA and Angela (Dickerson) Harris-Sheppard of Fayetteville, GA; three sons, Eddie Brown, Derrick Echols both of Phenix City, AL and Anthony (Beverly) Brown of Montgomery, AL; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Benita (Darryl) Clark of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
