Susie Mae Permetter


1944 - 2020
Susie Mae Permetter Obituary
Susie Mae
Permetter
August 22, 1944-
February 15, 2020
Columbus,, GA- Ms. Susie Mae Permetter, 75, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Lee, officiating and Minster Pam Lee, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
Ms. Permetter was born August 22, 1944 in Phenix City, AL to the late Elijah Rogers and the late Lillie Rogers-Winters. She was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, attended South Girard School and retired from Goodwill Industries.
Survivors include two daughters, Tonui Jones, Columbus, GA and Kim French, Oklahoma City, OK; one brother, Curley Rogers; four sisters, Annie Willis, Josephine Hobbs, Charlene Johnson and Sylvia Eiland; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020
