|
|
Suzanne Barclay
Levine
October 5, 1945-
January 9, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Suzanne Johnston Barclay Levine, aged 74, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her three boys.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 212 12th Street Columbus, Ga. 31901 Church with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Visitation will be held 4-6 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Suzanne was born October 5, 1945 in Dubois, Pennsylvania to Jessie Johnston and Alexander Barclay. She received her nursing degree from Jefferson Medical College Nursing School in Philadelphia and then attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland where she earned a BS in Nursing and, incidentally was in the same biology class as her future husband though the two did not meet. She then attended the University of Colorado where she received an MS in Nursing, then returned to CWRU where she was an Assistant Professor of Nursing and taught maternity nursing.
Suzanne met and married the love of her life, David H Levine, on February 19, 1977 in Phoenix, Arizona. In Phoenix she was Director of Clinical Nursing at Good Samaritan Medical Center. When her husband completed his training in neonatology they moved to Oxford, England where their first son, Richard, was born. They returned to Charleston, South Carolina where Andrew was born. They later lived in Cincinnati, Ohio and Jackson, Tennessee before settling in Columbus, Georgia in 2003. In all of these places Suzanne made friendships that have lasted through the years.
Suzanne was a lover of people, especially her family, to whom she devoted her life. She was known as an encourager of people who remembered their life events with cards and celebrated every holiday. People were captured by her ever-present warm, sincere smile that she maintained even to the end of her life. Drinking tea, baking, especially Christmas cookies, wearing hats, and the color purple were some of the things she loved. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was an avid student of the Bible. Suzanne and David traveled the world and were patrons of the theatre but most enjoyed spending time around the table with their family. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, who brought her much happiness and joy.
Suzanne's life verse was Psalm 91, which she turned into a feather ministry:
"Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty…He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge."
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Jonathan David Barclay and is survived by her husband David Levine, MD, sons Richard (Jill) and Andrew (Lori) of Atlanta, grandchildren Alexander and Charlotte, sister Sandra Barclay of Harrisburg, PA., and brother David Barclay (Sally) of Chesapeake, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, theaftd.org.
To sign the online guest registry please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 12, 2020