Suzanne Hastings
Liss
August 28, 1934-
August 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Suzanne Hastings Liss, 85, mother of six and grandmother of sixteen adoring grandchildren died on August 15, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Hospital. As one grandson noted, "I lost both a grandmother and a friend today."
While renowned among family and friends for her warm disposition, playfulness, and exuberant laugh, Suzanne also had a life-long thirst for knowledge. In her forties, with her youngest of six children still in elementary school, Suzanne returned to school herself. She went on to complete her undergraduate college degree and obtained a law degree as well. "Part of being smart is continuing to learn and that's what I love the most...is learning new things," she wrote in an email to her daughter.
Suzanne had a myriad of interests and talents. First and foremost was a profound passion for politics and a deep commitment to liberal causes. She consumed and debated the news of the day, and desperately hoped to cast her ballot in the fall election. Her love of learning inspired her to pursue her passions thoroughly. When her youngest son came home from a pet store with an angelfish, Suzanne became an expert in the field of tropical fish breeding. She published a booklet that was sold in stores around Los Angeles, and her advice was sought from around the world.
Suzanne was an avid reader and wordsmith. She wrote beautifully and loved to explore the meaning of words. It was a regular happenstance that lively family dinners would be interrupted by a sprint to the Oxford English Dictionary, to settle the latest debate. Blessed with a tremendous imagination and natural artistic ability, Suzanne had a depth and breadth of talents that few possess. She was an accomplished painter, sculptor and carpenter. She wall-papered rooms, repaired plumbing, designed terrariums, and pampered plants. She was in short, a whirlwind of activity. As our cousin noted, "she could make the mundane crazy and the crazy mundane." Her infectious laugh, big hugs, and warm kisses will be missed by all who knew her well.
Suzanne was born, August 28, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana. The second daughter to the late Vaughn O'Neil Hastings and William Hezekiah Hastings and the sister of the late Nancy Lash. She was married to the late Harlan Norman Liss. A later love, Stan Dunham, also predeceased her. Suzanne relocated from Hollywood, California one year ago, to Columbus, GA to enter assisted living near family. She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue of Columbus.
Suzanne Liss is survived by her children, Stephen Liss and his wife, Lisa, Bennett Liss, Dina Liss and her husband, Ken Plank, Dr. William Liss and his wife Kimberly, Dr. Jonathan Liss and his wife, Lisa, and Rebecca Liss and her husband, Amiel Weisfogel; Joyfully, Suzanne had the great fortune to be loved by sixteen grandchildren, Danielle Yarimkaya, Erica Sender, Sarah Skinner, Rachel Skinner, Sidney Liss, Leo Liss, Herschel Liss, Hannah Liss, David Liss, Jordan Liss, Jessica Liss, Jeremy Liss, Joshua Liss, Zachary Liss, Madeline Liss and Juliet Weisfogel; numerous extended family members; and great friends.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service in Riverdale Cemetery with Rabbi Beth Schwartz officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the funeral home Facebook page, "Stiffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery," at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Drs. Mitchell J. Wilson and Mariha N. Feliciano, along with the nurses and staff of Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Hospital. This team of compassionate professionals on the second floor, south wing, and the intensive care unit, worked tirelessly to ensure our loved one's comfort and humanity, while attempting to save her life. It was tremendously reassuring, during these times of isolation, to know that our loved one was treated so kindly.
In lieu of flowers, Suzanne Liss' memory would be most aptly honored if you vote in the fall election and perform a simple act of kindness. Follow the CDC guidelines for safety in these Covid times. Wear a mask in public and practice social distancing. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Israel or The Schwob School of Music, both of Columbus, Georgia.
