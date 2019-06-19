Sybil

Faulkenberry

February 1, 1928-

June 17, 2019

Columbus, GA- Sybil S Faulkenberry, age 91, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. A family graveside celebration of Sybil's life will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.

Sybil was born February 1, 1928 in Enterprise, Alabama; the daughter of Mollie Patrick Simmons and Bill Simmons. Sybil was a long time member of Rosehill Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Piedmont Columbus Medical Center; being active in her garden and working in her yard. Sybil believed in being fair and honest in all that you do, her children remember her example. Sybil always found time to visit her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her family, in being a loving Wife and Mother.

Sybil is survived by; a son Fred D. Faulkenberry, III; and a daughter Becky (Mark) West; grandchildren, Katie Langley, Jackson Faulkenberry, Matthew West, and Alex West; five great grandchildren; other family members and many friends to cherish her memory.

