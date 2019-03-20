Sybil Webb

Wilson

December 6, 1928-

March 15, 2019

Montgomery, Alabama- Sybil Webb Wilson was a force of nature. She had a zest for life, loved the dramatic, and had a habit of speaking in superlatives. With Sybil, everything was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen", or "the most gorgeous color in the world", or "the most delicious thing I have ever tasted." She was a natural-born storyteller. Then on Friday, March 15, 2019 her story came to a quiet and peaceful end in her home in Montgomery: exactly as she wanted it.

Sybil was born on December 6, 1928 in Phenix City, Alabama to James Edwin Webb and Edna Folk Webb. She was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Central High School, where she met her one true love, E.J. "Jud" Wilson. They wed on May 21, 1949 and remained steadfast until Jud's death on August 13, 2006. Together they raised three children, Mellodie, Mark and Duke. The family relocated to Montgomery in 1967.

Mourning her passing are her children, Mellodie Wilson (William D Allen) of Columbia, MO; Mark Wilson (Laurie) and Duke Wilson (Margaret) of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Seth (Katherine) of Houston, TX; Sarah Brooks (Hunter) of Atlanta; and SSG Judson (Candice) stationed in Honolulu, HI; and four great-grandchildren, Sampson and Simon Wilson; Noah Wilson; and Abigail Brooks. Other surviving family members include her nephew Tim Gregory (Erin) and his children, of Columbus, GA and George Edwin "Eddie" Webb (Pam) of Smiths Station, AL.

Visitation and memorial service are scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at Leak-Memory Chapel in Montgomery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm, with a memorial service at 6:30 pm. A private burial is scheduled. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary