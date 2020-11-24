Sylvia Carmichael Johnson
December 3, 1947 - November 3, 2020
Marietta, Georgia - On November 3, 2020, Sylvia Carmichael Johnson, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed away after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 73.
Sylvia, known to her family as 'Pippi', was born December 3, 1947 to Robert and Sally Carmichael in Savannah Georgia. Pippi grew up the big sister to brother Bobby and sister Gretchen in Atlanta Georgia. In her youth, Sylvia was active in the girl scouts, the color guard, and tennis. In her senior year of high school, the family moved south to Columbus Georgia. It is at Columbus High where she she would meet her future husband, Nolan 'Butch' Johnson. In 1969, Sylvia would go on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in education. Following graduation, Pippi and Butch were married in Columbus Georgia. They would spend the next three years in the army living at Fort Belvoir and Fort Stewart. The young couple would eventually settle in East Cobb where they would live for more than 40 years raising their two sons, Steven and David. In addition to the family, Sylvia was a devoted friend and business partner to Alice Berg and Mary Ellen Von Holt at Little Quilt. Sylvia was a life longer member of the Presbyterian Church.
For Sylvia, family and home came first. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother that always prioritized the well being of her family. She was the greatest listener and always full of love and support for those around her in both good times and bad. Family gatherings at the holidays were always a highlight of the year. Additionally, she was creative and enjoyed expressing her individuality through cross-stitch, quilts, rug hooking, and the decoration of her home. The house was always a source of pride with the interior carefully curated throughout the years. Sylvia loved anything colonial and the idea of America. She loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech football and always took interest in the personal stories that surrounded the games. Some of her happiest times were spent accompanying Butch on pontoon boat rides across Lake Burton in the north Georgia mountains and doing crafts at the kitchen table with her grandchildren, Maddie and Annie.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Sally Carmichael. She is survived by her husband Nolan, her two children Steven and David, daughter-in-law Amber, and grandchildren Maddie and Annie Johnson. A private funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday, November 25, at Park Hill Cemetery with Dr. James Elder. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in the name of Sylvia Carmichael Johnson.