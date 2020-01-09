Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby
Phenix City, AL
Sylvia O. Harrison


1939 - 2020
Sylvia O. Harrison Obituary
Sylvia O.
Harrison
September 14, 1939-
January 6, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Sylvia O. Harrison, 80 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL with burial at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:15 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mrs. Harrison was born September 14, 1939 in Coffee County, Alabama; daughter of the late Charlie and Madie Goodson Osborn. She was a retired nurse for Dr. Pike in Columbus, GA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Rex Harrison, five brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ellen Fuller (Ralph), step-son, Ralph Harrison (Ann), step-daughter, Judy Gay, brother, Charles Osborn; grandchildren, Sylvia Louise Cole, Lisa Ledford Cole, Joey Cole, Will Harrison, Grant Harrison, Todd Garnto; two great grandchildren, Alexis Cole, Melanie Cole, one great great grandchild, Wyatt Berry and several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the online registry at www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020
