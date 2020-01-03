|
Sylvia Parker
Evans
August 3, 1938-
December 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sylvia Parker Evans, 81, of Columbus passed on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Roswell, GA. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Evans will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Nazareth Baptist Church. A private burial will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and immediately afterwards, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will conduct the Ivy Beyond the Wall Memorial Ceremony at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Evans was born on August 3, 1938 in Columbus to the late Sylvester Parker and Helen Hudson-Parker. She was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church. She was a 1956 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School and later received her bachelor's degree from Fort Valley State University. She was most recognized as a lifetime educator, retiring from Muscogee County School District after 30 years of service. She taught at Claflin and Eastway Elementary Schools. Mrs. Evans was a Life Member and a Golden Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Gamma Tau Omega Chapter) and a Life Member of the Fort Valley State National Alumni Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David A. Evans, Sr.; two sisters, Bessie P. Rawls and Rose P. Kelly and one brother, Sylvester Parker Jr.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, two devoted sons, David A. Evans and Derrick Evans, (Valerie) both of Roswell, GA; one loving grandson, Dane Evans (Jennifer), Roswell, GA and a devoted nephew, Rodney Rawls (Kehjuana), Columbus, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, colleagues, students and families whose lives she touched.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020