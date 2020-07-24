1/
Dr. T. Larry Thacker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. T. Larry
Thacker
08/21/1940-
07/21/2020
Seale, Al- Dr. T. Larry Thacker, 79, of Seale, AL died at Piedmont Columbus, Midtown on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A private service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robb Goodman and Mr. Isaac Gilbert officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dr. Thacker was born August 21, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, MO son of Tip Thacker and Muriel Kathleen White Thacker. He earned his EdD from Oklahoma State University. Dr. Thacker was the Russell County School Superintendent for many years, before joining Troy State University as Chair of the Education Department, a position he thoroughly enjoyed. Dr. Thacker enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife as they traveled. They were especially fond of Taos, New Mexico, where they would enjoy extended stays. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the west and mid-west to hunt and fish. He was a man who enjoyed good cooking and eating, often sharing the joy with his wife in their kitchen as they cooked for family and friends. His time with us was not as long as we would have wanted, however we know his fond memories will forever be cherished in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline Carroll Thacker, Seale, AL; one daughter, Kelli Kathleen Lee (Matthew), Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Christine Harris (Eldon) and Barbara Landreth; four grandchildren, Katelynn Lee, Raymond Lee, Jeffrey Lee and MacKenzie Morgan Lee; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Michael Gruzeski; several nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved