Dr. T. Larry
Thacker
08/21/1940-
07/21/2020
Seale, Al- Dr. T. Larry Thacker, 79, of Seale, AL died at Piedmont Columbus, Midtown on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A private service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robb Goodman and Mr. Isaac Gilbert officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dr. Thacker was born August 21, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, MO son of Tip Thacker and Muriel Kathleen White Thacker. He earned his EdD from Oklahoma State University. Dr. Thacker was the Russell County School Superintendent for many years, before joining Troy State University as Chair of the Education Department, a position he thoroughly enjoyed. Dr. Thacker enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife as they traveled. They were especially fond of Taos, New Mexico, where they would enjoy extended stays. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the west and mid-west to hunt and fish. He was a man who enjoyed good cooking and eating, often sharing the joy with his wife in their kitchen as they cooked for family and friends. His time with us was not as long as we would have wanted, however we know his fond memories will forever be cherished in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline Carroll Thacker, Seale, AL; one daughter, Kelli Kathleen Lee (Matthew), Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Christine Harris (Eldon) and Barbara Landreth; four grandchildren, Katelynn Lee, Raymond Lee, Jeffrey Lee and MacKenzie Morgan Lee; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Michael Gruzeski; several nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
.