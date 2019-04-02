Talmadge

Phenix City, Alabama- Talmadge Gibson, age 87, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Talmadge was born October 25, 1931 in Chambers County, Alabama to his late parents, Alice Hethcox Gibson and Charley Gibson. After High School, Talmadge served his country proudly in the US Navy. He met the love of his life and settled in Phenix City, AL, where he was employed in sales at Flowers Bakery. Talmadge loved people; he never met a stranger, especially if they were an Alabama Football fan. He taught his daughter and many others to drive. He was patient and kind with a dry since of humor. Talmadge was a great husband and father figure to many and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Other than his parents, Talmadge was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Gibson, Grover Gibson, and Roland Gibson; sisters, Norma Parker and Evie Gibson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Albin Gibson; daughter, Rebecca Wray; son-in-law, Edward "Eddie" Wray; grandson, Jordan Talmadge Hatch; step-grandsons, Paul and Steven Wray; great grandchildren, Payton, Leah, and Rylan Wray; special nephew Jimmy Norred; and special nieces, Beverly Wilks and Cheryl Wilcheck, and other family members and many friends.

A visitation for family & friends for Talmadge will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 3770 Hwy. 431 North, Phenix City, AL. A celebration of Talmadge's life will occur Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM, at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL. followed by a committal service next door at Lakeview Cemetery, with Reverend Ricky Ward officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shphenixcity.com for the Gibson family.