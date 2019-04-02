Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
For more information about
Talmadge Gibson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Talmadge Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talmadge Gibson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Talmadge Gibson Obituary
Talmadge
Gibson
October 25, 1931-
March 30, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Talmadge Gibson, age 87, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Talmadge was born October 25, 1931 in Chambers County, Alabama to his late parents, Alice Hethcox Gibson and Charley Gibson. After High School, Talmadge served his country proudly in the US Navy. He met the love of his life and settled in Phenix City, AL, where he was employed in sales at Flowers Bakery. Talmadge loved people; he never met a stranger, especially if they were an Alabama Football fan. He taught his daughter and many others to drive. He was patient and kind with a dry since of humor. Talmadge was a great husband and father figure to many and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Other than his parents, Talmadge was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Gibson, Grover Gibson, and Roland Gibson; sisters, Norma Parker and Evie Gibson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Albin Gibson; daughter, Rebecca Wray; son-in-law, Edward "Eddie" Wray; grandson, Jordan Talmadge Hatch; step-grandsons, Paul and Steven Wray; great grandchildren, Payton, Leah, and Rylan Wray; special nephew Jimmy Norred; and special nieces, Beverly Wilks and Cheryl Wilcheck, and other family members and many friends.
A visitation for family & friends for Talmadge will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 3770 Hwy. 431 North, Phenix City, AL. A celebration of Talmadge's life will occur Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM, at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL. followed by a committal service next door at Lakeview Cemetery, with Reverend Ricky Ward officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shphenixcity.com for the Gibson family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now