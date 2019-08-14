|
Talmadge Hagan
Lee
03/08/1932-
08/09/2019
Columbus, GA- Talmadge Hagan Lee, 87, of Columbus, GA died Friday, August 9, 2019 at WellStar West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, GA. A Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Veteran, Educator, Christian, a person that influenced many lives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Carl Howard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory located at 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Lee was born March 8, 1932 in Stilson, GA son of the late Leon S. Lee and Annie Bell Hagan Lee. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He attended Columbus Technical College concentrating on Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. He became Instructor of Air Conditioning & Refrigeration classes at Columbus Technical College. Promoted and became Night Co-Ordinator at Columbus Technical College overseeing the curriculum. Promoted to Industrial Co-Ordinator for Columbus Technical College where he was liaison between Industry & Columbus Technical College. He implemented Technical classes/training to satisfy Industry Labor needs. Retired in 1991 from Columbus Technical College. During his tenure at Columbus Technical College he impacted the lives of many students.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Myrtle C. Lee of Columbus, GA., sisters, Elizabeth Knight and Hazel Day of Miami, FL., children, Barry Lee (Lynn) of Buford, GA., Ronald Lee (Diane) of Columbus, GA and Tami Lee Psalmond (Phillip, Sr.) of Midland, GA., grandchildren, Crystal Brennan (Mike), April Gibson (Benjamin) of Cumming, GA., Nicole Lee (Jeff) of Columbus, GA., Jeffrey Lee (Kristina) of Midland, GA., and great-grandchildren, Arlie Brennan, MacKenzie Franks, Riley Franks, Carly Lynn, Caleb Lynn, Lukas Lee and Aaron Lee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Living Grace Methodist Church 3969 Edgewood Cir. Columbus, GA 31907. Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019