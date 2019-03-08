Tamara Latrice

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Tamara Latrice Curry-Gill, 45, of Cataula, GA passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mrs. Gill will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 4078 Milgen Road, Columbus. Pastor Reggie Williams will deliver the eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. An Omega-Omega service conducted by the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be held in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Mrs. Tamara Latrice Curry-Gill was born on January 1, 1974 to Mrs. Yvonne Straughter Curry and Mr. John Willie Curry, Sr. in Washington, DC. Gingir, as she was affectionately called by those close to her, graduated in 1991 from Suitland High School in Suitland, MD. She furthered her education at Howard University in Washington, DC graduating in 1997. Tamara starred in several motion pictures to include "Truth Hall", "Mars Attack" and "For Real". She also starred in a few television shows to include, "Everybody Loves Chris", "Switched At Birth" and "Days of Our Lives". Tamara directed "Shakespeare In The Park", and performed in several plays at The Springer Opera House and was the director of the G. W. Carver High School Thespians. She was a member of South Columbus United Methodist Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as well as the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television Radio Artists (AFTRA.)

Remaining yet feeling a definite loss is her loving and devoted husband, Cecilio Gill, Jr., Cataula, GA; her parents, John Curry, Sr. and Yvonne Curry (Largo, MD); her in-laws, Cecilio Gill, Sr. and Sandra Gill, Midland, GA, one brother, John Curry, Jr., Capital Heights, MD, one sister-in-law, Stacy R. Gill, Baltimore, MD, her sweet dog, Rocco, all her loving students at G. W. Carver High School and many other family members and close friends.