Tameisha R.
Harper
April 24, 1992-
May 16, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Tameisha R. Harper, 27, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Macedonia Christian Ministries, Columbus, GA with Rev. James Allen, pastor, officiating with burial in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Harper was born April 24, 1992 to Bernice Harper and Dwight Jackson, Sr. She attended Spencer High School and participated in the JROTC.
Survivors include her mother, Bernice Harper; father, Dwight Jackson, Sr.; three daughters Jamecia, Harmony, and Ja'Mya; two sons, Jaden and Jordan; two sisters, Jasmine Huntley (Darrin) and Tamera McClain; three brothers, Dontrel Harper, Shedrick McClain, Jr., and Terrell Harper; three paternal sisters; Keneisha Mabry, Lashandria Wallace, Deneisha Jackson; four paternal brothers, Dwight Jackson, Jr., Brandon Jackson, Sharrod and Cameron Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2019