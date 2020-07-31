1/1
Tameka A. Skinner
1981 - 2020
Tameka A.
Skinner
May 1, 1981-
July 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Tameka Aliscia Skinner of Columbus transitioned home Monday. She was 39 years of age.
The beloved daughter of Steven L. and Rose Wilson Rogers of Columbus, Tameka was born on May 1, 1981 in Columbus, GA. She was a Kendrick High School graduate who obtained her Masters Degree in Cosmetology from Virginia College. She was a certified phlebologist who attended 1st Step Health Agency. A former member of the Bread of Life Ministries, Tameka was currently a member of the Edge Church where she sang in the Choir. She had been employed at the Walmart in LaGrange.
Survivors, other than her parents, include: her husband, Darius Skinner; two daughters, Lamaria Skinner and La'Niyah Skinner; two siblings, Rashaada Rogers and Justin Willis; father figure, Charles Strum; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Our Beloved Tameka will be Laid to Rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The visitation will be held Today, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at New Testament Christian Center. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
New Testament Christian Center
AUG
1
Burial
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
July 30, 2020
Shelley Joyce
Friend
