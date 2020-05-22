Tamika Nicole
Richmond
May 25, 1978-
May 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Tamika Nicole Richmond, 41 of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, May 17, 2020 . Graveside Services will be held 2 :30 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 3-5 PM, Friday, May 22, 2020. Ms. Richmond was born May 25, 1978 in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Silva Richmond and Larry Richmond of Columbus, GA. She was a former Insurance Agent for Primerica and a graduate of Columbus State University. Survivors include her father, Larry Richmond, two sons, Jhailenn Richmond, Jibreel Epps, one daughter, Silva Golden, two brothers, Mario Richmond, Derrick Richmond (Ilanna), three god sisters, Kelly Thompson, Tiffany Lipscomb, and Shelly Holt, one god brother, Makeel brother, host of relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.