Tamika Nicole Richmond
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tamika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tamika Nicole
Richmond
May 25, 1978-
May 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Tamika Nicole Richmond, 41 of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, May 17, 2020 . Graveside Services will be held 2 :30 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 3-5 PM, Friday, May 22, 2020. Ms. Richmond was born May 25, 1978 in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Silva Richmond and Larry Richmond of Columbus, GA. She was a former Insurance Agent for Primerica and a graduate of Columbus State University. Survivors include her father, Larry Richmond, two sons, Jhailenn Richmond, Jibreel Epps, one daughter, Silva Golden, two brothers, Mario Richmond, Derrick Richmond (Ilanna), three god sisters, Kelly Thompson, Tiffany Lipscomb, and Shelly Holt, one god brother, Makeel brother, host of relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved