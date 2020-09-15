1/1
Tanishia D. Barnes
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanishia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tanishia D.
Barnes
September 28, 1976-
September 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Miss. Tanishia Denise Barnes passed away quietly Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 43.
Born in Sumter, SC., and the daughter of TSGT(Retired) Paula Barnes of Bonaire, GA., and MSG(Retired) Herman Barnes(Betty) of Midland, GA., Tanishia was a graduate of Warner Robins High School. She was employed by New Horizons Behavior Health Care Center. She attended Christian Fellowship Church and Hew Hope International Church in Warner Robins, GA. Miss. Barnes was preceded in death by her grandparents, Corine Lyons, Homer Barnes and Johnny Brown.
Other than her parents, she is survived by a brother, Cedric C. Barnes; her grandmother, Fannie L. Brown; two uncles and six aunts, Homer Barnes(Ruth), Ivory Barnes(Jocelyn), Dorothy Jackson, Ruby Talley, Gertie Beauford, Tracy Barnes, Myonghi Brown and Helen Worley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Tanishia will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration. Rev. Paul Berry and Rev. Dr. J.H. Flakes III will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday 1:00 til 4:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved