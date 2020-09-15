Tanishia D.
Barnes
September 28, 1976-
September 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Miss. Tanishia Denise Barnes passed away quietly Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 43.
Born in Sumter, SC., and the daughter of TSGT(Retired) Paula Barnes of Bonaire, GA., and MSG(Retired) Herman Barnes(Betty) of Midland, GA., Tanishia was a graduate of Warner Robins High School. She was employed by New Horizons Behavior Health Care Center. She attended Christian Fellowship Church and Hew Hope International Church in Warner Robins, GA. Miss. Barnes was preceded in death by her grandparents, Corine Lyons, Homer Barnes and Johnny Brown.
Other than her parents, she is survived by a brother, Cedric C. Barnes; her grandmother, Fannie L. Brown; two uncles and six aunts, Homer Barnes(Ruth), Ivory Barnes(Jocelyn), Dorothy Jackson, Ruby Talley, Gertie Beauford, Tracy Barnes, Myonghi Brown and Helen Worley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Tanishia will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration. Rev. Paul Berry and Rev. Dr. J.H. Flakes III will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday 1:00 til 4:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com