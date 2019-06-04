Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4th Street Baptist Church
400 4th St
Columbus, GA
Taylor Wallace Jr. Obituary
Taylor
Wallace, Jr.
March 1, 1933-
May 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Taylor Wallace, Jr. transitioned peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4th Street Baptist Church, 400 4th St, Columbus, GA. Pastor Johnny H. Flakes, III will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill, LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Wallace was born March 1, 1933 to the late Minnie Evelyn Taylor and Taylor Wallace, Sr. He joined the United States Army after graduating from William H. Spencer High School in 1952. Mr. Wallace was a former member of the Pacemakers Lodge #1000, Modern Free & Accepted Mason of the World Inc., a Charter and Gold Jacket member of the American Legion Post 267, the Uptown Reunion and the East Urban Heights Neighborhood Watch. He retired from Muscogee County School District as a bus driver. He is preceded by his parents and wife of 31 years, Daisy Reese. Mr. Wallace leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Larry Carmack and Debra (Gary) Howell; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a devoted friend, Gloria Herren; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 4, 2019
