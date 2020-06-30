Teal
Fabiani Grantham
November 15, 1968-
June 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Teal Fabiani Grantham, age 51, of Columbus, GA, passed away on June 26, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm; Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery at 10:00 am. Due to COVID restrictions and precautions, we ask all to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Teal was born on November 15, 1968 in Columbus, Georgia the daughter of H. Don Fabiani and Elizabeth Anna McBride Fabiani; she graduated from Hardaway High School and attended Columbus College. On October 13, 2003, she married Craig Grantham in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Teal was adventurous and full of life, and she lived it to the fullest; she was a friend to everyone and had a selfless, giving heart. She enjoyed cheerleading, hosting family gatherings and cooking. Through the years, she attended Edgewood Church of Christ and First Baptist Church. Teal most loved her family, whether at home or traveling together, and she always looked forward to that special time with them. Teal was the President of G2 Multifamily Property Management and had a 30 plus-year career in multifamily property management.
She is preceded in death by: Paternal Grandmother, Rozell Fair Fabiani; Maternal Grandmother, Anna McBride Buckner; Mother, Elizabeth Anna Fabiani Stewart; Father, H. Don Fabiani; Father-in-Law, A. G. Grantham.
Survivors include: her husband, R. Craig Grantham; a daughter, Kourtney Rae McAhren; two stepsons, Roger Craig Grantham Jr., Mitchell Dudley Grantham; a brother, Lane Fabiani; a sister, Brandee Fabiani Payne; a brother, Lance Myers; a mother-in-law, Helen T. Grantham; and numerous family members and friends of the family who will cherish her memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Grantham family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.