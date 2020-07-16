1/
Ted Ellison
1945 - 2020
Ted
Ellison
4/19/1945-
July 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Herman Theodore (Ted) Ellison. Jr., Staff Sergeant U. S. Army Special Forces, died Friday July 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Herman T. Ellison, Sr. and Christine Purefoy Ellison of Hurstboro, AL.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elva Anne Ellison and Walter Frank Ellison.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Beasley Ellison, his daughter, Katherine Gate Ellison Bull, and several nephews and Andrew Ellison, James Ellison, Michael Reed and Robert Reed.
Burial will be in Hutrsboro Cemetery with Full Military Honors on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM (EST) 10 AM (CST) .
Honorary pallbearers will include James Ellison, Robert Reed, Will Persons, Marcus Worrell, Felix Walker, John Persons, and Robert Wade and Buster Bickerstaff.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to Chapter 30, Special Forces, Association, P. O. box 310, Kenne, LA, 70063.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
